Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 15.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Capri by 26.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Capri by 26.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capri by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

CPRI stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

