Pflug Koory LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 124,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,430 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,630 shares of company stock worth $22,258,133 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $202.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.