Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of XPO by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on XPO from $124.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

XPO opened at $136.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.89. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.78 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

