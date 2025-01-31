Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Position Lowered by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $434.10 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.28 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $467.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,880.56. The trade was a 21.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,696,090. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.75.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

