Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Position Lowered by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $434.10 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.28 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $467.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.75.
View Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA
Comfort Systems USA Profile
Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comfort Systems USA
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.