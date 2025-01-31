Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 135,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 57,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

