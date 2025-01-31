iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSL. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,597,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $108.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

