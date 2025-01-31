PFG Investments LLC Purchases 557 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,494 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,576,000 after buying an additional 3,505,053 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,552,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,939,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,492,000 after buying an additional 1,120,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 28.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

