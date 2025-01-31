PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 391,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,651,000 after acquiring an additional 777,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,405,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,508,000 after purchasing an additional 36,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 101,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $56.31 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

