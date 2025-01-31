Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,630,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $597,234,000 after purchasing an additional 172,505 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $487,522,000 after buying an additional 3,150,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,742,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $166,815,000 after buying an additional 115,504 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,367,000 after acquiring an additional 995,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

