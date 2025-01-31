Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VCR stock opened at $391.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $284.84 and a 12-month high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

