REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in REX American Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

REX stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $60.78.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.66. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

