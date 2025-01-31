NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

