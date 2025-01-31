Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AOR stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.