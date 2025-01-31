TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,363.11 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,086.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,284.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,311.07. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.