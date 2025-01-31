Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Price

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

ELS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $788,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 41,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.