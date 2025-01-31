Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 340.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $172.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.75 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

