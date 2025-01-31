Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.26.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $104.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,306.06. This represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

