Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 57,848 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TC Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.822 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. TD Securities began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

