Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 44.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after buying an additional 171,366 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,670,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth about $10,844,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Polaris by 147.9% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,262,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,371,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PII stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 73.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Polaris from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

