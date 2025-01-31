Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,557 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

XBI opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $81.14 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

