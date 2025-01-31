Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

