Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,770,000 after purchasing an additional 505,632 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,503,000 after purchasing an additional 368,354 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,963,000 after purchasing an additional 187,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,231 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

