PFG Investments LLC Has $353,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

ATO opened at $142.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.46 and a twelve month high of $152.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.01 and a 200-day moving average of $137.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

