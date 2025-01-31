Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,123 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.