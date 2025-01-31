Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 480.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,113,000 after buying an additional 94,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,413,000 after buying an additional 64,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $175,652,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,273,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

