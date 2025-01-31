PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,740,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,589,000 after buying an additional 20,762,226 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7,945.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,791,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,374 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 237.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,377,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,668 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,623 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 42.92%. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

