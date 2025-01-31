Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,527 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

