Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $89.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.52 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

