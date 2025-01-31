Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,389,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Welltower by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,794,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 117,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

WELL stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $140.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

