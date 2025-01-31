Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $170.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $147.93 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

