GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after purchasing an additional 870,449 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in GSK by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,853,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,222,000 after buying an additional 342,365 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in GSK by 1.7% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,953,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,623,000 after buying an additional 66,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,803,000 after buying an additional 833,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

