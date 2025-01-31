Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,177.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 776,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,826,000 after purchasing an additional 715,745 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,889.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 195,314 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 448.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 176.2% during the third quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 138.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $125.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

