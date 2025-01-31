Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,271 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 52.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,718 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 215.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,955 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 4,306.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,626 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 14,556.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 881,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 875,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. The trade was a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

