DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 207,704 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY opened at $20.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $35.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Leerink Partnrs downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.