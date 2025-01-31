Fifth Third Bancorp Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 54,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 709.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at $687,543.75. The trade was a 70.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

