Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

