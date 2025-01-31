Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $89.89 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

