Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 779,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,134,000 after buying an additional 145,861 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,291,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,516,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 426,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 93,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $72.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

