Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

ILCV stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.04 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

