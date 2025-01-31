Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FrontView REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

FrontView REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

FVR opened at $17.40 on Friday. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FrontView REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.