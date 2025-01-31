Fifth Third Bancorp Has $553,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 606.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.04). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

