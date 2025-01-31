Avior Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 146.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 153.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KXI stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

