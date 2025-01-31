Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.8% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $7,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,630 shares of company stock worth $22,258,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $202.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

