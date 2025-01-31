Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $95.83 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

