AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of AllianceBernstein worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 878,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 95,847 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 59.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 645,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 239,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,633,000 after purchasing an additional 265,844 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $31,650,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $40.86.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

