Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,590 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SIXO opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.41.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr\u002FOct ETF (SIXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

