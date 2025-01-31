SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 38,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 437,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OR stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.048 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

OR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

