Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 8,135 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. KBC Group NV raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $41,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

