Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $182.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average of $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.32. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $184.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

