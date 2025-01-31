Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) PT at $110.96

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

TWLO stock opened at $148.42 on Friday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $899,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

